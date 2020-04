23:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5780 , 25/04/20 Iyar 1, 5780 , 25/04/20 Five Towns rabbis: Ban on public prayers still in force Read more Over 50 New York rabbis publish joint letter urging community to continue praying at home, cease attending illegal public prayer gatherings. ► ◄ Last Briefs