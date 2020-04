23:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5780 , 25/04/20 Iyar 1, 5780 , 25/04/20 'The danger hasn't passed, don't become complacent' Read more Health Min. Director-General warns: 'Look around, other places have huge numbers dying.' Israel has confirmed 15,298 coronavirus cases and seen 199 coronavirus deaths. ► ◄ Last Briefs