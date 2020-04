21:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5780 , 25/04/20 Iyar 1, 5780 , 25/04/20 Zoom ceremony to mark one-year anniversary of Poway attack Read more US Special Envoy Elan Carr, UN Human Rights Council rep. Dr. Ahmad Shaheed, to attend virtual ceremony marking anniversary of Poway attack. ► ◄ Last Briefs