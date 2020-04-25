Facebook challenges Zoom

As users around the world turn to the popular Zoom platform for their online meetings during the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook is now offering an alternative.

The social network on Friday unveiled a new video chat service with virtual "rooms" in which people can pop in to visit friends, AFP reports.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)