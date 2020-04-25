Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in PA

Four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Friday in Palestinian Authority (PA)-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, raising the total to 484 cases, said PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila, according to the Wafa news agency.

Speaking during a daily briefing in Ramallah on the coronavirus pandemic, al-Kaila that the four new cases include a male nurse who works at the Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem, where he contracted the disease, and two children, both aged 12.

