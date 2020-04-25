Iran: US, Europe interfering in our internal affairs

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Friday blasted the United States and its European allies after they condemned Iran’s satellite launch earlier this week, saying their stance amounted to "interference" in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to the Xinhua news agency, that the "successful" launch of the Noor 1 satellite into orbit is a source of pride for Iranians, stressing that scientific and technological advances, especially in the field of aerospace, are the Iranian nation's right.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)