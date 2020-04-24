Turkey records 3,122 new cases of coronavirus

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday said the country had recorded 3,122 new cases of coronavirus and 109 more deaths.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey increased to 104,912 while the death toll surged to 2,600, Koca tweeted, according to the Xinhua news agency.

