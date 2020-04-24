Coronavirus death toll rises to 194

The Ministry of Health said on Friday that the death toll in Israel from the coronavirus has risen to 194.

There is a total of 15,058 cases of COVID-19 in Israel, of whom 137 are in serious condition and 102 are connected to a ventilator.

