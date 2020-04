18:34 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Report: FDA cautions against use of anti-malarial drugs According to news reports, the United Sates FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has cautioned against using anti-malarial drugs to treat coronavirus without medical supervision. The use of chloroquine and hydroxychoroquine can cause heart rate irregularities without such supervision. ► ◄ Last Briefs