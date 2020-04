17:57 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Warning issued not to exercise outdoors due to air pollution The MInistry of Environmental Protection has issued a warning not to exercise outdoors due to air pollution in the following areas: the coastal plain, Gush Dan (Tel Aviv and surrounding area), Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley, and the Judean Foothills. The air pollution in these areas is the result of heavy fog. ► ◄ Last Briefs