17:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 4 soldiers from IDF special operations unit now in quarantine Four soldiers from an IDF special operations unit known as Duvdevan have been placed in quarantine following their arrest of a suspected terrorist who tested positve for COVID-19.