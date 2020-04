17:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Netivot and parts of Beit Shemesh in 5-day lockdown as of Sunday A ministerial committee has just imposed a five-day lockdown starting Sunday on the northern Negev city of Netivot as well as on several neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh, a city just north of Jerusalem. The lockdown comes after a surge of COVID-19 cases occurred in these locales. ► ◄ Last Briefs