17:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Gantz: Without compromise, another 3 billion shekel election campaign In his weekly message, Benny Gantz notes that without his willingness to compromise, there would have been a fourth round of elections in August at a cost of 3 billion shekels to the Israeli public. Regarding the criticism he received for joining a unity government, Gantz wrote that "history will judge."