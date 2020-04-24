17:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Beit Shemesh and Netivot may be locked down amidst COVID-19 surge A ministerial committee is meeting at this hour to determine whether or not a lockdown on Beit Shemesh and Netivot will be imposed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in those cities. Beit Shemesh is located thirty kiilometers north of Jerusalem and has a population of nearly 120,000. Netivot is located in the northern Negev Desert, half way between Gaza and Beersheba, with a population that numbers 35,000. ► ◄ Last Briefs