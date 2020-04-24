Israelis adopt fallen soldiers

As Memorial Day approaches on Tuesday, an inititative to adopt fallen soldiers has resulted in 19,000 such adoptions so far. The initative is being sponsored by HaIhud HaLeumi (National Union) alliance of conservative Israeli political groups.

The adoptions are being facilitated through a Hebrew website with a goal of adopting all of the soldiers killed in war and terrorist attack during Israel's history, a total of around 25,000. When you adopt a soldier through the site, you receive an SMS with his name, the date of his death, and his life story. You will also be directed to a psalm to be recited in his memory.