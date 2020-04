16:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 COVID-19 'test and go' sites open at night for Muslims during Ramadan Magen David Adom has provided 'test and go' sites that will be open at night during the current month of Ramadan since Muslims fast during the day throughout this month. ► ◄ Last Briefs