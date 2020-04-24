16:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Al-Aksa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City closed during Ramadan Al-Aksa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalemis closed to the public during Ramadan. It is the Muslims' third holiest site in the world. Today is the Muslim Sabbath and the only attendees for daily prayers at the mosque were the workers, guards, and clerics of the mosque. Attendees were encouraged to pray at home. In typical fashion, the sermon of day encouraged continued resistance to the Jewish "conquest." ► ◄ Last Briefs