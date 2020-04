16:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Fines for not wearing masks still in force; exercise without them OK The government's policy of requiring masks in public continues. Furthermore, there will no longer be warnings issued before leveling fines for not wearing masks. However, no masks are required while engaged in physical exercise in public. ► ◄ Last Briefs