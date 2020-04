15:29 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Talk? Talk about difficult issues with your children! Read more Rabbi Shlomo Sobol on what Torah portions Tazria-Metzora, and 'redundant' language, are trying to teach us about talking with our children. ► ◄ Last Briefs