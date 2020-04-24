Tel Aviv Uni. professor: Virus dies within 70 days even w/o treatment

According to a report in The Telegraph, Professor Isaac Ben-Israel, head of the Security Studies program at Tel Aviv University and the chairman of the National Council for Research and Development, is claiming that the coronavirus peaks at 40 days before rapidly declining, regardless of measures taken.

"This pattern is common to countries that have imposed a severe lockdown ... as well as to countries that implemented a far more lenient policy," he wrote in an article he self-published, and has yet to be peer-reviewed.

Relying on the data Ben-Israel presented, his team at Tel Aviv University has called on the Israeli government to start a phased lifting of its restrictions while keeping social distancing in place, The Telegraph writes. “Given that the evidence reveals that the coronavirus declines even without a complete lockdown, it is advisable to reverse the current policy and remove the lockdown,” the researchers propose, adding that, "At the same time, it is advisable to continue with low-cost measures, such as wearing masks, expanding testing for targeted populations, and prohibiting mass gatherings."