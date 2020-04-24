No Druze procession to grave of Nabi Shu'ayb this year, say Police

In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Israel Police have announced that this year, the traditional Druze procession from the village of Peki'in to the tomb of the Druze prophet, Nabi Shu'ayb, near the village of Hittim, will not take place.

Last week, Kan News reported that the head of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Moafaq Tarif, announced that due to the coronavirus epidemic, this year there would be no festivities surrounding the Nabi Shu'ayb festival that begins tomorrow, on April 25.