Two arrested at protest outside home of Supreme Court President

Shefi Paz and Doron Avrahami, two of the leaders of the protest of South Tel-Avivians against illegal infiltrators, have been arrested at a demonstration currently underway outside the home of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court overturned the Deposit Law, a law that required infiltrators to deposit 20% of their earnings until they left the country, which was designed to encourage them to leave. The efficacy of the law in attaining its stated goal is a matter of dispute. It is estimated that there are around 40,000 illegal immigrants living in the Tel Aviv region alone, most of them from impoverished African countries. The crime rate has soared in areas in which they are found in large numbers.