Erdan: Allow people to move about freely, visit parks

Minister of Internal Security Gilad Erdan has called for restrictions on citizens leaving their home to be lifted. Currently, one may only leave one's home either for essential purposes, or for a short walk - just 100 yards from one's home. Speaking at the ministerial meeting conducted via telephone that began this morning, Erdan called for people to be allowed to move about freely, and also to be permitted to visit public parks.

Earlier, the government reiterated its decision that face masks must be worn in public areas, raising the fine for a person caught without one from 200 to 500 shekels.