News BriefsNissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20
Border Police officer injured in Wednesday's attack returns to unit
The Border Police officer who sustained moderate injuries in Wednesday's terror attack has been discharged from hospital and has returned to his unit.
The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at the Kiosk checkpoint near Abu Dis, near Maale Adumim. The terrorist rammed the police officer at the checkpoint, and then exited his vehicle and stabbed the officer with a pair of scissors. An explosive device was later found at the scene.
