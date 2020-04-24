Israeli on US-Israel flight last night knew he had virus

Channel 12 News reports that an Israeli citizen who knew he was infected with coronavirus boarded an airplane last night from the United States to Israel, and did not update anyone on his status. There were another 40 to 50 passengers on the airplane.

In any case, all incoming travelers to the country are required to enter a 14-day period of quarantine at a "Corona hotel," but obviously, the chances that the patient's fellow passengers will test positive for the virus are quite high given their prolonged exposure during the hours-long flight.

Data from a World Health Organization report suggests that coming into contact with someone infected with the virus gives a person a 1-5% chance of contracting the virus himself. The report also notes that around 80% of cases result from long-term contacts such as those within a family living together.