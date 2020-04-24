Im Tirtzu holding protest against SC overturning of Deposit Law

Members of the Im Tirtzu organization are holding a protest convoy in front of the home of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, following the Court's decision yesterday to overturn the Deposit Law.

The Court ruled that the law, requiring infiltrators and supposed asylum seekers to deposit 20% of their wages until they leave the country, was unconstitutional, and alleged that it had in any case not achieved its intended purpose, which was to encourage them to leave the country as early as possible.

Im Tirtzu is a non-profit organization that works to strengthen the values of Zionism in Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.