Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20
Israel Police report increase in hacking of WhatsApp accounts
Israel Police report that in recent weeks, there has been an increase in the number of reports attesting that WhatsApp accounts were hacked into and taken over. Such takeovers can also result in hacking attempts into all the contacts held in the particular account.
"To prevent hacking, we urge the public to use two-step verification for the WhatsApp account, as well as strong password protection for the personal voicemail," the police report stated.
