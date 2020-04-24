Health Ministry: 12,802 tests yesterday

The Health Ministry has announced that 12,802 tests for coronavirus were administered yesterday, an increase of almost 1,000 from the previous day. A few weeks ago, PM Netanyahu announced that the target he was setting was 10,000 tests a day, which was recently reached.

Despite questions raised regarding the accuracy of testing, many are relying on a large number of tests being conducted in order to ensure that the economy can be safely reopened. Meanwhile, other research indicates that even people who have recently recovered from the virus have not necessarily acquired immunity and can be reinfected almost immediately.