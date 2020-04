13:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Caught without a face mask? NIS 500 fine Another decision reached at the government's telephone meeting of ministers held this morning was to impose a 500 shekel fine on anyone caught not wearing a face mask. ► ◄ Last Briefs