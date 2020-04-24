Former State Attorney: New gov't should have final say on appointees

Former State Attorney Eran Shendar has weighed in on the dispute between Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and State Attorney Dan Eldad. Mandelblit is opposed to the extension of Eldad's tenure; Eldad claims that Mandelblit's accusations that he is unprofessional are unfounded, and that he has tried to sabotage him from the outset.

"The normal practice is for a transitional government to allow the incoming government to extend the tenure of senior officials in the various branches of administration," he said. "It is inappropriate that a temporary appointee as minister should attempt to wangle the extension of tenure for his own appointee," Shendar told Kan News.