Did Trump really suggest injecting disinfectants into virus patients?

President Donald Trump is under fire again, this time for seemingly suggesting that coronavirus patients be injected with disinfectants in order to be healed.

What did he actually say? As quoted by the BBC:

"So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous - whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light," he said, addressing Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response co-ordinator, "and I think you said that hasn't been checked but you're going to test it.

"And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside of the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you're going to test that too. Sounds interesting," Trump added.

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?

"So it'd be interesting to check that."

Pointing to his head, Mr Trump went on: "I'm not a doctor. But I'm, like, a person that has a good you-know-what."