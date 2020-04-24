'We didn't build a state so that Hamas could dictate to us'

The Goldin family is holding its weekly demonstration (via Zoom, due to the coronavirus epidemic) today, demanding that Hamas return Israeli citizens and soldiers being held in Gaza.

Professor Simcha Goldin, the father of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body is being held by Hamas, called on the government to do whatever it takes to "bring our sons back" in advance of Memorial Day next week.

"We didn't build a state so that a terror organization could dictate to us," he said. "Time is running out."