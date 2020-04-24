Ambassador Danon: Make aid to PA contingent on cessation of incitement

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, has called on aid given by Israel to the Palestinian Authority being made conditional on the cessation of all incitement on the part of the PA, and expressed his fury that despite the large sums of money and medical supplies already being sent to the PA, nothing has changed regarding the organizations continual hate-mongering.

He added that he supports the idea of Israel applying sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley as soon as possible.