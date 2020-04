13:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Shabbat times for Parshat Acharei-Kedoshim - Shabbat Shalom! Jerusalem: Shabbat begins at 18:39, ends at 19:53 Tel Aviv: Shabbat begins at 18:56, ends at 19:55 Haifa: Shabbat begins at 18:49, ends at 19:56 Be'er Sheva: Shabbat begins at 18:56, ends at 19:54 Ashkelon: Shabbat begins at 18:46, ends at 19:55 Eilat: Shabbat begins at 18:42, ends at 19:50 Modi'in: Shabbat begins at 18:58, ends at 19:54 Petah Tikva: Shabbat begins at 18:36, ends at 19:55 Beit Shemesh: Shabbat begins at 18:45, ends at 19:54 Kfar Saba: Shabbat begins at 18:56, ends at 19:55 Ra'anana: Shabbat begins at 18:57, ends at 19:55 Shabbat Shalom! ► ◄ Last Briefs