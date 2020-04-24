MK Liberman: 'Gov't prioritizes yeshiva students over businesses'

Head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, has attacked the government for its alleged lack of assistance being provided to small businesses and the self-employed.

"On the 5th of March, 2020, Netanyahu announced the establishment of a fund that would provide assistance to the self-employed and to small business owners," Liberman said. "Who received assistance from this fund? Nobody knows for sure. What we do know for certain is that the budgets allocated to kollel avreichim [young married men learning Torah] were enlarged by 1,080 shekels per person, and that they are set to receive this money in the coming days.

"This shows the priorities of the new government," Liberman added. "Yeshiva students come before the unemployed, before the self-employed, and before discharged soldiers."