12:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Scooter rider seriously injured in Kiryat Atta A 30-year-old man riding a scooter was seriously injured when he collided with a vehicle on Menachem Begin Street in Kiryat Atta. MDA paramedics and responders provided him with first aid and he was evacuated to Rambam hospital in Haifa.