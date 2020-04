12:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 50-year-old man injured in work-related accident in Pardes Hanna A 50-year-old laborer has sustained moderate injuries in a work-related incident on Achuza Street in Pardes Hanna. MDA responders and volunteers from United Hatzalah provided him with first aid and he was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. ► ◄ Last Briefs