Health Ministry: Vaccine clinics open, don't postpone vaccinations

The Health Ministry has announced that the country's Tipat Chalav clinics (where vaccinations are administered) are open, and indeed have not ceased functioning as they are defined as essential service providers.

"It is important not to postpone vaccinations," a Health Ministry official stated. "Parents should not hesitate to bring their children to be vaccinated, from the age of one month and above, as has always been the case. Tipat Chalav clinics are open as usual, and in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at clinics, we ask parents not to bring anyone to the appointment other than the child being vaccinated."