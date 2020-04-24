Jailed Palestinian tests positive for virus, prison staff in isolation

A 21-year-old Palestinian Arab who was arrested by security forces on Wednesday and was being held in custody in Jerusalem has tested positive for coronavirus. He has now been transferred to the jail's hospital ward and is being kept in isolation.

Israel Prison Services stated that the prisoner had been held alone in a cell for several days until the test results came back, and that all those who came into contact with him from the time of his arrest are now being tested for the virus themselves. Meanwhile, those concerned have been put in isolation in adherence to Health Ministry guidelines.