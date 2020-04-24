Hundreds of left-wingers protesting in Tel Aviv today

Hundreds of left-wing protesters are currently demonstrating at the Dolphinarium in Tel Aviv. The demonstration was organized by the Movement for Quality Government, to protest against Benny Gantz and Binyamin Netanyahu and the agreements they arrived at for the establishment of an emergency unity government.

Head of the Movement, attorney Eliad Shraga, said, "The coalition agreement basically destroys the system of governance in Israel. It will bring about the destruction of the committee for the appointment of judges, the destruction of other Knesset committees, and will deal a direct blow to democracy."