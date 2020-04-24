'If children don't return to school, parents can't go back to work'

Head of the Business Sector, Duvi Amitai, has responded to the government's decision permitting high street stores and small businesses to open next week.

"Until children [return to school], parents and businesses won't be able to get back to work," he noted. "Everyone's stuck at home and businesses are on the verge of collapse. We appreciate every step taken that enables us to get back to work, but only a complete reopening of the economy and a return to normal life in every way will save the economy."

Amitai also addressed the compensation package being offered by the government: "We're talking about a package that will help only a small segment of workers - what is really needed is a more comprehensive package that will help all sectors of the economy, as well as a significantly larger grant paid out to each business and self-employed worker. Otherwise, entire sectors will collapse, one after the other, and this will deal a disastrous blow to the Israeli economy."