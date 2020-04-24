MK Tibi pays tribute to Rabbi Heber, founder of "Gift of Life"

MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) has paid tribute to Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, who passed away last night from coronavirus at the age of 55. Rabbi Heber founded the "Gift of Life" foundation to promote kidney donation, saving the lives of countless people who had been reliant on dialysis and waiting for a donor.

"Harav Heber of blessed memory was a true tzaddik [righteous man] who helped many others," Tibi wrote on Twitter. "A number of years ago, we applauded him in the Knesset for his help in providing transplants to the needy. May his memory be for a blessing. I offer my sincere condolences."