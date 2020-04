11:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Tel Aviv-Rome flights to resume on June 1 Alitalia, Italy's national airline, is to resume flights between Tel Aviv and Rome, starting on June 1, Globes reports. All incoming passengers will be required to enter quarantine in "Corona hotels" for 14 days minimum, and will be tested for coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs