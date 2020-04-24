Over 190,000 victims of coronavirus worldwide, almost 3m cases

Figures compiled from 210 countries indicate that so far, 191,150 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic.

Countries have confirmed 2,732,702 cases of the virus, though the true figure is certainly much higher as most countries do not have a robust testing program in place.

The United States is the country with the highest incidence of the virus: 886,709 cases have been verified there, and 50,243 people have died.

Spain and Italy both have around 200,000 virus cases, and around 25,000 deaths.

China, where the epidemic originated, has reported just 82,804 confirmed cases and 4,632 deaths, although multiple reports have emerged from countries across the world, alleging that the true number is far higher and that the country's Communist regime has deliberately hidden the true extent of the virus' impact.