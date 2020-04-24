Education Minister wants teachers back to full-time work, even online

According to Channel 13 News, Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, speaking at the ministerial meeting currently in progess, has demanded that teachers who are working from home and teaching online should be working full days, not half days as has been the case until now.

Last week, the head of the Teachers' Union, Yaffa Ben-David, was interviewed on Channel 12 and categorically refused to consider shortening the summer vacation to August alone, sparking widespread condemnation. The government, however, insisted that since teachers were only working part-time now, while receiving their full wages, they should compensate in July.