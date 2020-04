10:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Iran: Probably 20 thousand deaths already - the regime doesn't care Channel 13's Middle-East commentator has stated that: "The Iranian regime has no problem with its citizens dying. It is estimated that around 20,000 people have died there so far from the coronavirus epidemic." ► ◄ Last Briefs