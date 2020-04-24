Over-67s to receive additional grant if lost jobs due to epidemic

The government has just approved a proposal from the Finance Ministry, allocating a grant to those over the age of 67 who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus epidemic.

They will be given an additional grant of up to 4,000 shekels in May.

The government is currently "meeting" via telephone to make a series of decisions regarding the reopening of the economy and assistance to be given to the self-employed and others, who have been severely financially impacted by the coronavirus epidemic.