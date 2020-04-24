Expanded gov't assistance to self-employed, NIS 8 billion allocated

This morning, the government authorized a broad program to give additional assistance to the self-employed and to small businesses, with a total of NIS 8 billion to be allocated for their support in addition to the sum already allocated several weeks ago.

The program was developed by the prime minister and the finance minister, Moshe Kahlon. It includes a grant that will go toward covering businesses' fixed expenses, up to 400 thousand shekels per business depending on the losses in income caused by the epidemic and shutdown. There will also be a second payout to the self-employed, giving them 70% of their taxable income, up to 10,500 shekels.