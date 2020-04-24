|
10:17
Reported
News BriefsNissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20
PM Netanyahu to speak with world leaders today on exit strategies
According to a report on Channel 13 News, Prime Minister Netanyahu will be discussing measures to deal with the coronavirus epidemic today, with the leaders of Austria and Denmark as well as other countries.
Austria's Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, has credited advice given to him early in the epidemic by PM Netanyahu for persuading him to impose strict lockdown regulations in Austria that limited the impact of the epidemic on his country.
Last Briefs