DM Bennett: Soldiers will greet mourning families at cemeteries

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has announced that IDF soldiers are waiting at the entrance to the country's military cemeteries to greet the families of fallen soldiers who will be visiting their loved ones' graves in advance of Memorial Day.

The government decided that this year, due to the coronavirus epidemic, the country will be in lockdown on Memorial and Independence Days, and that no one will be permitted to visit military cemeteries on Memorial Day, as has been the custom since the establishment of the State. Yesterday, the Defense Minister announced that the names of fallen soldiers would be recited continuously throughout the day at the National Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl, by soldiers in rotation.